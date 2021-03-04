Tsunami Watch issued for Hawaii after 8.1 earthquake strikes New Zealand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Tsunami Watch has been issued for the state of Hawaii after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand on Thursday, Mar. 4. The quake was reported at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Ewa Beach.

The Center is investigating whether there is a threat to Hawaii, while the state remains under the Tsunami Watch. The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Residents are urged to have a plan in place and to be prepared if Hawaii does experience a tsunami.

The estimated earliest arrival for the first tsunami wave is 4:35 p.m. The PTWC said in an update that Hawaii could expect to see tsunami waves less than 0.3 meters above the tide level.

Governor Ige urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts from their counties.

All ports remain open as of 11:23 a.m. Hawaii residents can check whether they work or live in a tsunami evacuation zone using NOAA’s tsunami evacuation map.

Multiple earthquakes struck the Kermadec Islands region over the course of Thursday morning. The previous two did not generate tsunami warnings, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.