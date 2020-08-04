Typhoon brings heavy rain, winds to Shanghai, coastal China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, boats are moored to take shelter from the wind at the coastal area of Sansha Town of Xiapu County in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Typhoon Hagiput brought high winds and heavy rains to China’s eastern coastal areas including the financial hub of Shanghai early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. China had ordered evacuations of vulnerable coastal areas in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces to the south, recalled fishing boats and suspended ferry service and some trains. (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon is bringing high winds and heavy rains to China’s eastern coastal areas including Shanghai.

Typhoon Hagiput had winds of up to 85 miles per hour at its center and was moving north. China had ordered evacuations of vulnerable coastal areas in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, recalled fishing boats and suspended ferry service and some trains.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries resulting from the storm.

China has had a relatively mild typhoon season so far, but river flooding this summer has caused significant damage.