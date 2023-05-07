(KTLA) – UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Hollywood early Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ferguson was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into four parked vehicles on Wilcox Avenue near Sunset Boulevard around 1:50 a.m.

According to TMZ, Ferguson was uncooperative with police. He was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor DUI after allegedly refusing to take a field sobriety test.

Police told the Los Angeles Times there were passengers in Ferguson’s vehicle but none reported being injured.

The incident is under investigation.

LAPD did not immediately respond to KTLA’s request for comment.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.