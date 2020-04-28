UN: $90 billion could protect 700 million poor in pandemic

A child, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, holds a container filled with books and toys donated by private organizations in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief says $90 billion could provide income support, food and health response to the coronavirus pandemic for 700 million of the world’s poorest people.

Mark Lowcock said that price tag is just 1 percent of the $8 trillion stimulus package the 20 richest countries put in place to safeguard the global economy.

He told a video briefing Monday that about 700 million people, 10 percent of the world’s population, are most vulnerable and concentrated in about 30 to 40 countries which will see a big drop in incomes as the virus spreads.