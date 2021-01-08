US Capitol Police make arrests in wake of Wednesday’s violence, continue search for others

(KTXL) – Although Capitol Police announced Thursday they had arrested people from all over the country in the wake of Wednesday’s violence in Washington, D.C., law enforcement continued their search for others involved in the chaos.

“You’ve got people storming the Capitol to take over the duly elected government of the United States,” said Sacramento-based attorney Shari Rusk.

Rusk has practiced federal law for nearly three decades, including time working in Washington.

She said the list of potential charges for those who participated in the mayhem runs deep. However, it’s the premeditated act that she believes could draw the stiffest punishment.

“Seditious conspiracy, so you have got people crossing state lines with an intent to engage in conspiracy to commit a violent crime,” Rusk explained.

#FBIWFO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions contact the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/aXKkUra3Se pic.twitter.com/mGj4Zx8C0L — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

Capitol Police say some of those already arrested have been charged with unlawful entry, assaulting a police officer and unregistered firearms.

“Charges can actually be enhanced by what’s called a domestic terrorism enhancement,” said attorney Mark Reichel.

Reichel says post-9/11 federal sentencing guidelines will increase the penalty for those found guilty of storming the Capitol “to add five to 25 years on top of whatever their crime is if it’s a federal crime and if it qualifies for domestic terrorism.”

While the search continues for other participants, Rusk said those who posted about their participation will create a dream scenario for prosecutors.

“And they take selfies in congressional offices, breaking things, stealing things and bragging about it,” Rusk said. “It’s breathtaking.”

Because the acts were premeditated — especially by those from out of the area — when they are prosecuted, they will be tried in their local jurisdiction of their home state.