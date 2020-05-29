US Customs and Border Patrol calls back drone it sent to Minneapolis

A member of the Minnesota National Guard stands guard by the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Friday, May 29, 2020. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he asked the Minnesota National Guard to be responsible for the safety of the State Capitol. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

(AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says it dispatched a drone to Minneapolis following three nights of violent protests there but ended up sending it back to its base because the unmanned aerial vehicle wasn’t needed.

The agency, which typically patrols the nation’s border and ports of entry, said the drone was going to provide live video to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis as they responded to protests that have left dozens of stores burned and looted.

A CBP statement issued Friday says the drone would have provided “situational awareness” to local law enforcement. It said it routinely conducts such operations if needed to help other agencies or during natural disasters.

The drone returned to its base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after “the requesting agency determined that the aircraft was no longer needed for operational awareness.” CBP did not identify the agency that requested the assistance.