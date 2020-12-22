US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted

Volunteers plot geotagged flags on December 1, 2020, at the “IN AMERICA How Could This Happen…,” an outdoor public art installation in Washington, DC. – Led by artist Suzanne Firstenberg, volunteers planted white flags in a field as a reminder of each life lost to Covid-19 in the US. The number of white flags displayed increased each day as pandemic death toll mounted. Dozens of volunteers helped geotag and collect flags, some of which had been personalized with inscriptions by family members or friends of those who have died. The art installation finished on November 30 and the last count on the display was 276,080 flags. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.

It’s due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 320,000 Americans, and counting.

Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary data suggests that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.

The increase would be about 15%, and possibly more.

As a percentage increase, that would mark the largest single-year jump since 1918.