(NewsNation) — The U.S. is grappling with another round of gun violence. This weekend’s chaos left multiple dead with gunfire erupting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shooters reportedly firing into a crowd in Philadelphia and an active shooter situation that left one victim injured at a North Carolina hospital.

America’s plight with gun violence is getting worse. Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 240 mass shootings nationwide, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That means more shootings have happened in 2022 than the number of days so far this year.

The shootings have spanned the country in places once considered safe for those involved. A total of 10 were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, 19 children and two teachers died at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and four were gunned down at a hospital in Tulsa.

This weekend, new numbers added to the mass shooting total. In the Midwest, police in Omaha, Nebraska, are investigating a shooting from Friday night. Authorities there say at least one person is dead and three others injured from gunshot wounds.

In Chesterfield, Virginia, one person is dead and five more injured after a Friday night shooting.

Police say more than 50 shots were fired late Saturday night with the gunfire killing three people and wounding at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district. Police officers were patrolling the area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd. So far, no arrests have been made.

One woman who works nearby said the state of mass shootings nationwide has her questioning her safety.

“It’s just difficult, like I don’t need this in my backyard. Nobody needs it in their backyard. Like I don’t want to feel like I can’t get home from work safe,” she said.

Early Sunday morning, a shooting happened near a nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee, leading to three death and more than a dozen people injured. Police say 14 were hit by gunfire and three others were hit by vehicles when they tried to flee the violence. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle.

Also early Sunday, one man was killed and three others were injured in a late-night shooting in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Not included in mass shooting totals, a shooting at a North Carolina hospital Sunday night left a woman hurt. The shooting in Goldsboro, described as domestic in nature by police, prompted Wayne UNC Health Care to be placed on lockdown for almost an hour.

Goldsboro police say the suspect is known and they are working on an arrest.

Days ago, President Biden addressed the gun violence in a rare primetime address.

“Over the last two decades, more school-aged children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined. For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough? Enough,” Biden said.

Coming up this week, U.S. lawmakers will hear from survivors of the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Others impacted by recent mass shootings are set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.