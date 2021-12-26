US passport fee increase by $20 starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) Traveling will soon be a bit more pricey for anyone who needs to apply for or renew their passports.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 27, a US passport book fee will shoot up by $20 for all customers.

“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” according to a tweet by the State Department.

A first-time or replacement adult passport will cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130.

Travelers under 16 will pay $135.

The State Department says it now possesses applications in 8-11 weeks.

