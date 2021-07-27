US suspends cooperation with Guatemala attorney general

A woman chants before a cordon of police standing guard outside the Attorney General’s office as people rallied in support of anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has suspended cooperation with Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office in response to the firing of its top anti-corruption prosecutor, saying it has “lost confidence” in the Central American country’s willingness to fight corruption.

U.S. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in Washington Tuesday that the decision by Guatemala Attorney General Consuelo Porras to fire Juan Francisco Sandoval, the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity, “fits a pattern of behavior that indicates a lack of commitment to the rule of law and independent, judicial, and prosecutorial processes.”

A strong U.S. response was expected after Sandoval’s shocking dismissal Friday. He fled the country the same day.