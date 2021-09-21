USPS talks improving operations, investing in infrastructure

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the United States Postal Service in recent years, with customer complaints about needed equipment being moved or shut down and questions about a service mindset from the top down, but this American institution is in the middle of a 10-year drive to improve its operations and invest in infrastructure.

With some of those changes happening right now, Meiko Patton with USPS joined FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to share what’s new and improved with your mail.

“Our goal is to get the package to the customer faster than last year,” Patton said. “We know that the postal service is an institution that touches and connects people, it connects families, so we are doing our part to make sure that we are delivering for America because that is our goal.”