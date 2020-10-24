Utility: Rodents in power switch caused Vegas resort outage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a power outage that promoted evacuation of hundreds of casino patrons and prevented guests from checking in at a Las Vegas Strip resort was caused by rodents at an off-site utility switching center.

Clark County fire officials said power went out at the Paris Las Vegas just after 7 p.m. Thursday and was restored a little before 10 p.m.

Utility provider NV Energy says the problem was traced to a high-voltage transfer switch near the property. People were rescued from several elevators, but no injuries were reported.