Video: Man arrested after shootout with police near San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO – A man was taken into custody Monday after exchanging gunshots with police officers that could be heard during a live FOX 5 segment filmed downtown near the Convention Center.

Shots were heard just after 7 p.m. while a crew was filming a report on West Harbor Drive. Crews observed police attempt to pull a slow-moving car over in front of the venue before it came to a stop.

At least a dozen gunshots can be heard in the video. The Harbor Police Department confirmed that their officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect, who has not been publicly identified, before arresting the man.

FOX 5 cameras captured scenes of a man sitting on the ground handcuffed and talking with police. He was shown walking to a police vehicle with officers.

Details remain scarce and it is not yet known what led to the incident. No injuries were reported.

