Video: New Mexico woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman said she came home to find a stranger in her bed, and it was caught on camera.

The incident happened in January, and now the Albuquerque Police Department has released lapel video.

Police responded to a call about a burglary in southeast Albuquerque after the woman was able to sneak out and call police without the intruder noticing. She said she found the man passed out in her bed.

“I came in and they were just sitting there,” she said of the intruder. “They were just sitting there in one of my bedrooms.”

The video shows the intruder, identified as 48-year-old Martin Copeland, fast asleep.

Once police awaken him, Copeland barely communicates with the officers but claimed at one point to live at the residence. Officers discovered that wasn’t the case.

Copeland then gets up and walks out of the house and sits on the curb while an officer speaks with the homeowner, who opted to press charges. Copeland was then arrested.

According to police, Copeland has faced multiple trespassing allegations, including a prior arrest for being caught in someone else’s bed.

Copeland was given a mental health evaluation and found competent enough to stand trial. He is being charged with breaking and entering.