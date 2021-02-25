Video: Police pull 2 people from fiery Georgia crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police officers in Georgia pulled two people from a fiery wreck in a dramatic scene captured on body-camera video.

The video released this week shows the passenger on fire as a Fayetteville police officer puts out flames on their clothes.

Fayetteville police say the one-car wreck happened early Sunday morning in the city south of Atlanta.

Police say an off-duty officer called 911 after seeing the car crash into a tree and catch fire. Police on Thursday said both people in the car remained hospitalized for their injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

