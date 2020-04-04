Video shows emotional send-off for recovered COVID-19 patient who spent 10 days on a ventilator

National and World News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — It was an emotional scene at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center after a patient recovered from COVID-19.

The 44-year-old woman was met with a line of hospital workers and a chorus of cheers as she was wheeled out of an elevator and released from the hospital.

The woman was admitted to St. David’s 16 days ago with a cough and a fever, and eventually she had to be put on a ventilator for 10 days.

She is one of more than 480 people in Central Texas who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

