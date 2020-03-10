Video shows Memphis police fighting with wheelchair-bound man on the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A video of a man in a wheelchair knocked to the ground while being arrested by Memphis police officers is circulating on social media.

In the video, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times, Memphis police officers are seen around 42-year-old Charles Johnson, who is on the ground.

Arrest records say Johnson was allegedly selling marijuana in front of a gas station on Saturday.

Johnson faces a list of charges including resisting arrest and assault, according to WREG.

The video starts with Johnson already on the ground as the officers try to take him into custody. Things quickly escalate as the officers yell, "I told you to calm down 100 times you stupid, Fu**!"

The video also shows one officer punching Johnson in the head. The three officers finally carry Johnson off to a waiting squad car.

Police say when they attempted to detain Johnson, he began to physically and verbally resist, trying to punch an officer and, once he was finally in handcuffs, allegedly spitting on another.

Officers say they were called after numerous drug complaints and say that since February, Johnson wasn't supposed to be on the store's property. A man who said he's a manager at the gas station said Johnson was not banned from the store.

Police reported smelling marijuana coming from Johnson, claiming they could see a plastic bag of it in his waistband. Johnson was found with 16 baggies of marijuana on him along with $585 in his pocket.

The Memphis Police Department says it is aware of the video but did not say anything else about the case.

WREG could not reach Johnson by phone. A woman at Johnson's address told a reporter to leave.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO