CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man accused of shooting and injuring a fast food worker in Virginia pleaded guilty to two charges at an arraignment on Monday.

Jose Hernandez, 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting in November, several months after the incident occurred.

Police say Hernandez had driven a blue Toyota sedan into the drive-thru of a Cook Out restaurant in Chesterfield County on July 31, 2022, and ultimately shot a gun through the door of the Toyota — toward the drive-thru worker — after receiving his order.

The employee was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video of the incident previously made public by the Chesterfield Police also appears to show the suspect paying for his order before firing the gun at the worker, and shattering his own window in the process.

He then quickly drove off, according to police.

The suspect in the shooting of a Virginia drive-thru worker pleaded guilty earlier this week. (Chesterfield Police)

Hernandez was charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful shooting of another, unlawfully shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building.

According to Virginia court records, Hernandez pleaded guilty to two of the charges — shooting into an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury — during an appearance in the Chesterfield Circuit Court on Monday.

His attorney, during Monday’s appearance, claimed Hernandez was playing with the gun in his car when it unintentionally discharged, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Hernandez also claims the gun was not his.

Hernandez is due back in court on May 25, court records indicate.