Walgreens, Walmart and Target will offer parking lot coronavirus testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Now that the president has declared a national emergency, driving through parking lots of Walgreens, Walmart and Target will soon be one way to know if you’re battling the novel coronavirus.

"One of these incredible companies are going to give a little bit of their parking lot so that people can come by and do a drive-by test," said Vice President Mike Pence.

Testing and access to it have been an issue across the country as the coronavirus crisis has intensified.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed that thousands of kits California received from the federal government were incomplete and lacked the reagents and other chemicals needed to truly identify a COVID-19 infection.

Now, the president has teamed up with private sector partners like Roche to significantly increase the number of kits on hand nationally, while other businesses like Quest Diagnostics will be processing more of the kits to get answers about who is sick and where.

A new government website should debut Sunday, walking worried people through what might indicate whether they need a test. But the warning is still that only those with a real need should be tested.

"I think that it's very imperative that we have more tests available out there but not necessarily just anybody that wants to get a test gets a test. I feel like that will lead to more backlog," said Sacramento pharmacist Alex Cavalari, who works at Parkside Compounding Pharmacy and Wellness Center.

Along that line, Cavalari told FOX40 he sees another problem in massive lines forming among the nervous public in parking lots. It could keep other patients from getting into stores to get to their needed medications that have nothing to do with the virus.