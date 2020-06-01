Walz: Minnesota attorney general to take lead in Floyd case

A person wears a mask Sunday, May 31, 2020, with a message at the Minneapolis corner where George Floyd was restrained by Minneapolis police. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state’s attorney general will take the lead in any prosecutions in the death of George Floyd.

Walz said he decided Attorney General Keith Ellison needs to lead the case. He made the announcement about an hour after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he had asked for Ellison’s help.

Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck while Floyd pleaded with him, saying he couldn’t breathe.

Activists, a civil rights group, and some city leaders have called for the governor to appoint an independent prosecutor.