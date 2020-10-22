Washoe County Detention Facility reports COVID-19 outbreak among inmates, staff

RENO, Nev. (KTXL) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported a COVID-19 outbreak at their jail in a release sent Wednesday, which has prompted a lockdown at the facility.

Eleven inmates and five personnel at the Washoe County Detention Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says an inmate who reported to work had a 102-degree fever that had gone unreported. The inmate also said their roommate felt ill the week prior.

Over the course of 48 hours, the sheriff’s office says 276 inmates and 16 employees were tested for the virus.

Jail officials say they are conducting contact tracing and have implemented new procedures to reduce the spread of the virus, including suspending visitations and programs. Inmates have to wear masks outside of their cells and all staff members are required to wear masks while on the job. The jail has also limited the amount of time inmates spend in common areas.