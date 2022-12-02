WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blew through the state of Kansas Friday, cameras captured the town of Colby getting swallowed up by a massive dust storm.

Nexstar’s KSN captured the massive particle cloud moving over Colby. Click the player above to watch. A KSN viewer also sent this video of dust on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas.

(Courtesy: Levi Ricker)

In between updates on various local dust storm warnings Friday afternoon, National Weather Service’s office in Goodland, Kansas tweeted to the state’s western neighbor: “Heads up I-70 in Kit Carson County, CO! Wall of dust coming your way! Pull over now and turn off your lights!”

If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe.

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.

While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor to prevent crashes.