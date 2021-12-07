Watch: Pearl Harbor 80th National Remembrance Commemoration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Park Service is holding several events at Pearl Harbor Tuesday to mark the 80 years since the events at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The day starts with the commemoration, “Valor, Sacrifice and Peace,” which honors the sacrifices of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

World War II veterans, family and friends will be in attendance for the ceremony.

Formal remarks will be made by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, among others, and will include a wreath presentation and fly-over, accompanied by the Pacific Fleet Band.

The remembrance ceremony will be followed by the commissioning of the USS Daniel Inouye, named for Medal of Honor recipient and beloved Hawaii Senator Daniel K. Inouye.