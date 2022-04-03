(KTXL) – President Joe Biden is calling for stricter gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, following the killing of six people in a downtown Sacramento mass shooting this weekend.

In a statement released by the White House on Sunday night, the president said, “Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible.

President Biden has repeatedly pushed for tougher federal gun laws. In his statement, he called on Congress to ban ghost guns, which are manufactured without serial numbers and cannot be traced. Biden also wants background checks for all gun sales, including private transactions. He also wants firearm manufacturers to be held liable. Currently, they are immune from liability in these kinds of cases.

“But we must do more than mourn; we must act. That is why my Administration has taken historic executive action to implement my comprehensive gun crime reduction strategy — from standing up gun trafficking strike forces to helping cities across the country expand community violence interventions and hire more police officers for community policing.” said Biden.

In his latest budget proposal, cities would receive additional funding for crime prevention and intervention programs.

Six people were killed, and 12 others were injured when unknown gunmen opened fire into a crowd on K Street, in a popular area of downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning. Police are still searching for the killers and haven’t named any suspects publicly.