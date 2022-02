A rape kit exam used to identify any DNA evidence may be the only thing that can help a victim get justice.

A recent reversal in the way this process is supposed to work is causing outrage from coast to coast after San Francisco police have been accused of using the DNA of a rape victim from her rape kit to link her to another crime.

Allison Kephart, the chief legal and compliance officer at WEAVE, joined Sonseeahray to discuss this difficult topic.