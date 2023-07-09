AUSTIN (KXAN) — With plenty of people turning to swimming pools and local waterways for a reprieve this summer, some might, unfortunately, find themselves dealing with swimmer’s ear. But what is it exactly, and what causes it?

Mayo Clinic defines swimmer’s ear as an infection in the outer ear canal, often caused by water that lingers in your ear and leads to bacteria growth. Symptoms traditionally start off mild before worsening if the infection is left untreated.

What are the symptoms of swimmer’s ear?

Mild signs include itchiness in your ear canal, slight redness inside of your ear, some clear, odorless fluid draining from your ear, and mild discomfort. That discomfort is worsened if you pull on your outer ear or push on the tragus, the “bump” toward the front of your ear.

Moderate symptoms noted include more intense itching within the ear along with increased pain and extensive redness of the ear. More fluid can be found draining from the ear along with the feeling of “fullness” in the ear, due to partial blockage of the canal caused by swelling, fluid and debris. As a result, hearing can be muffled.

As the infection advances in severity, symptoms can include severe pain extending to your face, neck, and the side of your head, along with redness and swelling on the outer part of your ear. It can also be signified by a complete blockage of the ear canal along with swelling in the lymph nodes on your neck. In moderate cases, fevers have been reported.

What causes swimmer’s ear?

Typically, swimmer’s ear is due to a bacterial infection, with a fungus or virus less likely to cause it.

The outer ear canal has natural defense mechanisms to clean and prevent infections from happening, including:

Thin, water-repellant film lining the ear canal that “discourages bacterial growth,” per Mayo Clinic

The outer ear, especially around the ear canal opening, helps “prevent foreign bodies from entering,” Mayo Clinic added

When natural defenses are overwhelmed, that can lead to an infection. Causes can include excess moisture remaining in the ear, which can lead to bacteria growth; exposure to contaminated water; and damage to the skin within the ear canal that can cater to infections.

Things that heighten the risk of a swimmer’s ear infection are earbuds and hearing aids, which can cause little breaks in the skin that welcome bacteria. High bacteria levels in contaminated water, along with excessive moisture in your ear canal caused by sweat, humidity or swimming, are also factors.

Finally, cleaning the ear canal with things like cotton swabs, hairpins or fingernails can all cause scratches, leading to possible infections.

What are some ways to avoid swimmer’s ear?

Keeping your ears as dry as possible is key to avoiding an infection. After swimming or bathing, tip your head to each side to help water drain out, and use a towel to gently wipe your outer ear.

Homemade preventative eardrops can also be used, so long as you don’t have a punctured eardrum. Mix one part of white vinegar with one part rubbing alcohol and apply a teaspoon to each ear before and after swimming. Tip your head to each side to let it drain back out.

If a local waterway has signs posted of high bacteria counts, avoid swimming in it. Earplugs and swimming caps can also keep ears dry and prevent infections. Finally, avoid putting any object in your ear, including cotton swabs, paper clips, hairpins and fingers. These can irritate the ear canal and cause abrasions in the skin, opening you up to the risk of infection.

If you do have excessive earwax in your ear, Mayo Clinic outlines at-home tricks at-home tricks online.