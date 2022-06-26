(NEXSTAR) – Parents who have waited patiently to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 are now able to do so after vaccines for kids under 5 were authorized last weekend.

“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old,” President Joe Biden said at the White House Tuesday.

While anyone aged six months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.

While the doctor’s office may be the first place many parents think of when trying to schedule an appointment, a number of retailers are also administering the shots – however many pharmacies require children to be at least 3 years old.

Parents and caregivers can choose between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines while making an appointment for the estimated 20 million children who are now eligible. The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, while the Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series.

When it comes to setting up an appointment, you can visit vaccines.gov to see your local providers, or you can go through one of the following chains:

Walgreens – Patients must be 3 years of age or older

CVS – Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently available for children as young as 18 months.

Costco – Costco is offering the vaccine to children who are 3 years and older.

Rite Aid – Children ages 3 and older can receive the COVID vaccine.

Kroger – Children ages 1 to 4 can get vaccinated at Kroger pharmacies.

Wegmans – Wegmans, which says it is awaiting doses for children under 5, will give shots to patients who are 3 years and older.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.