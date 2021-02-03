White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, musician Prince holds a news conference at The Apollo Theater announcing his “Welcome 2 America” tour in New York. The ongoing controversy over the money left behind by Prince when he died without a will is heating up again after Internal Revenue Service calculations showed that executors of the rock star’s estate undervalued it by 50%, or about $80 million. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — A female white dove that was adored by legions of Prince fans has died. Divinity was one of the original doves Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound. Officials at the mansion-turned-museum say her health had been declining due to age. At 28, Divinity surpassed the average lifespan of most doves. She died Tuesday. Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Following Prince’s death, Divinity remained at the mansion and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

