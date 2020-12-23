Woman charged in threats against Michigan election official

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, Wayne County Board of Canvassers Republican chairperson Monica Palmer addresses the media, in Farmington Hills, Mich. Katelyn Jones has been charged with making threats against Palmer who received photos of a mutilated body a day after a clamorous meeting at which she initially refused to certify local results in favor of Joe Biden, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. “You have made a grave mistake. I hope you realize that now,” Jones said in a text message to Palmer, according to the FBI. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A woman has been charged with making threats against a Detroit-area Republican election official.

The FBI says Monica Palmer received photos of a mutilated body, a day after she had initially refused to certify local results in favor of Joe Biden.

A criminal complaint was filed against Katelyn Jones. Monica Palmer chaired a raucous meeting of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers on Nov. 17. Palmer and a fellow Republican on the board initially refused to certify local election results, typically a routine step.

They later changed their position. The FBI says Jones sent threats the next day from New Hampshire where she was staying with her mother.