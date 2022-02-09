Yelp names ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’ in the US

(NEXSTAR) – We all believe our favorite pizza shop is the best. But, apparently, most of us are wrong.

In honor of National Pizza Day, Yelp has released a list of the country’s “Top 100 Places for Pizza” to highlight some of the best restaurants and slice shops from coast to coast. Pizzerias in dozens of states made the cut, meaning there’s something for almost everyone to enjoy — and plenty for the rest of us to argue about.

Topping this year’s list is Cheese Board Pizza, an offshoot of a popular bakery/cheese shop in Berkeley, California. The pizza joint, which specializes in vegetarian-only sourdough-crust pizza, currently boasts a four-and-a-half-star rating on Yelp based over 5500 reviews. (Not bad for a pizzeria that’s only open nine hours per week.)

NYC’s Prince Street Pizza earned the second-place spot for its square, pepperoni-covered slices, followed by Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno, an East Coast-style pizzeria that trains and employs staffers with developmental disabilities.

The top 25 pizzerias on Yelp’s list are included below. The complete ranking of all 100, based on the ratings and reviews of the Yelp community, can be found at Yelp’s blog.

Cheese Board Pizza – Berkeley, California Prince Street Pizza – New York, New York Smiling With Hope Pizza – Reno, Nevada Home Slice Pizza – Austin, Texas Ciao! Pizza & Pasta – Chelsea, Massachusetts Juliana’s – Brooklyn, New York Bronx Pizza – San Diego, California Joe Benny’s – Baltimore, Maryland Coalfire Pizza – Chicago, Illinois 786 Degrees – Los Angeles, California L’industrie Pizzeria – Brooklyn, New York The Gypsy Poet – Houston, Texas Crust Brothers Pizza – Scottsdale, Arizona Golden Boy Pizza – San Francisco, California Zachary’s Chicago Pizza – Oakland, California Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana – Massapequa, New York Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse – Asheville, North Carolina Pinky’s Pizza – Portland, Oregon Little Star Pizza Divisadero – San Francisco, California Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana – New Haven, Connecticut Moose’s Tooth – Anchorage, Alaska Rubirosa – New York, New York Dixie Pizza Wagon – Hurricane, Utah Domenick & Pia Pizzeria – Waterbury, Connecticut Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza – Mount Pleasant, Connecticut

Along with its list, Yelp also announced its intentions to hire a “Chief Pizza Officer” for a six-month gig that entails “spreading their love for pizza and sharing the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community.” The chosen CPO will also be awarded with $25,000 to continue their “pizza education” throughout the U.S.