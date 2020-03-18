A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

(CNN) — The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has recorded more than 7,500 cases in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

At least 125 people have died, including 55 in Washington state, 20 in New York and 15 in California.

West Virginia reported its first case Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one. New York now has more than 2,300 cases, more than twice as much as any other state.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 56

Alaska: 6

Arizona:27

Arkansas: 33

California: 612 (including 15 deaths)

Colorado: 183 (including two deaths)

Connecticut: 68

Delaware: 19

District of Columbia: 31

Florida: 308 (including six deaths)

Georgia: 197 (including one death)

Hawaii: 14

Idaho: 9

Illinois:160(including one death)

Indiana: 39 (including two deaths)

Iowa: 29

Kansas: 21(including one death)

Kentucky: 27 (including one death)

Louisiana: 257 (including six deaths)

Maine: 42

Maryland: 85

Massachusetts: 218

Michigan:65

Minnesota: 77

Mississippi: 34

Missouri: 15

Montana: 9

Nebraska: 24

Nevada: 55(including one death)

New Hampshire: 26

New Jersey: 427 (including five deaths)

New Mexico: 28

New York: 2,382 (including 20 deaths)

North Carolina: 63

North Dakota: 6

Ohio:88

Oklahoma: 29

Oregon: 75 (including three deaths)

Pennsylvania: 133

Puerto Rico: 5

Rhode Island: 23

South Carolina: 47 (including one death)

South Dakota: 11 (including one death)

Tennessee: 73

Texas: 83 (including two deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 1

Utah: 51

Vermont: 19

Virginia: 77 (including two deaths)

Washington: 1,012 (including 55 deaths)

West Virginia: 1

Wisconsin: 72

Wyoming: 10