NY scours globe for medical supplies, scouts hospital sites

A screen displaying a messages thanking healthcare workers due to COVID-19 concerns is displayed in a sparsely populated Times Square, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. “Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job,” Cuomo said of an executive order he will sign Friday. Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is scouring the globe for desperately needed medical supplies and scouting field hospital locations in New York City and its suburbs as confirmed coronavirus cases soar above 10,000 statewide.

Cuomo said Saturday that the goal is to quickly boost the state’s hospital capacity from around 50,000 beds to 75,000.

The state has already hospitalized 1,600 people.

The governor says the state will see if Manhattan’s Javits Center could house 1,000 beds. The state also will immediately conduct trials of an experimental treatment.

Cuomo says the Food and Drug Administration is sending 10,000 doses.