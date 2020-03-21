NY scours globe for medical supplies, scouts hospital sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is scouring the globe for desperately needed medical supplies and scouting field hospital locations in New York City and its suburbs as confirmed coronavirus cases soar above 10,000 statewide.
Cuomo said Saturday that the goal is to quickly boost the state’s hospital capacity from around 50,000 beds to 75,000.
The state has already hospitalized 1,600 people.
The governor says the state will see if Manhattan’s Javits Center could house 1,000 beds. The state also will immediately conduct trials of an experimental treatment.
Cuomo says the Food and Drug Administration is sending 10,000 doses.