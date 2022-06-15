SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at 5301 East Commerce Way in Natomas on Wednesday destroyed eight condominium units that were under construction, according to the Sacramento Fire Department

Frank Sabia, who witnessed the fire, said that the heat was so intense that it melted his cars side mirrors that was parked almost 40-feet from the fire.

“The firemen were great, they were here really quick,” Sabia said.

Currently no injuries have not been reported and an investigation is underway, according to the fire department.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made when more information is available.