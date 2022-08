NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map.

An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E.

The cause of the outage has yet to be announced.

PG&E said a crew has been assigned to the area and are estimating that by 10:30 a.m. power should be restored.