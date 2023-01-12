The French Market restaurant at Disneyland will soon be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, the restaurant from “The Princess and the Frog” movie, the theme park announced Thursday.

The French Market and Mint Julep bar will close on Feb. 17 for the reimaging process. The Mint Julep bar, along with its famous drinks and Mickey beignets, will reopen alongside the new restaurant later this year, a news release said.

The restaurant will offer a quick service menu inspired by New Orleans flavors, expand on current fan-favorite dishes and explore seasonal options.

“Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Disney Imagineers will work with Disney animation artists from the “Princess and the Frog” movie to bring the restaurant to life.

Tiana’s Palace won’t be a character dining location, but guests can occasionally see Princess Tiana in New Orleans Square.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are also expected to open a Princess and the Frog inspired ride, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” in late 2024.

Splash Mountain will be transformed into the new ride amid controversy surrounding the 1946 animated feature “Song of the South,” on which the ride is based . Characters from the movie are currently seen on the water ride.

The movie has been criticized for its stereotypes of Black men and its romanticized view of the post-Civil War South.

Walt Disney World announced that its Splash Mountain attraction would close on Jan. 23 to begin the reimagining process.

Disneyland has yet to announce when its version of the ride will close.