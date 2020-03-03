‘No malicious activity’ in server connectivity issues, secretary of state says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fifteen California counties were affected by connectivity issues with the state’s voter registration database, the Secretary of State’s office said early Tuesday afternoon.

The counties affected were:

  • Alpine
  • Calaveras
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Madera
  • Merced
  • Napa
  • Sacramento
  • San Luis Obispo
  • San Mateo
  • Shasta
  • Stanislaus
  • Ventura

In a response sent to FOX40 shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Secretary of State’s Office said all counties have restored their connection, and there was “no evidence of malicious activity.”

Election officials said if a voter left their polling place before casting a ballot, they should return before 8 p.m. to vote.

