‘No malicious activity’ in server connectivity issues, secretary of state says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fifteen California counties were affected by connectivity issues with the state’s voter registration database, the Secretary of State’s office said early Tuesday afternoon.
The counties affected were:
- Alpine
- Calaveras
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Madera
- Merced
- Napa
- Sacramento
- San Luis Obispo
- San Mateo
- Shasta
- Stanislaus
- Ventura
In a response sent to FOX40 shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Secretary of State’s Office said all counties have restored their connection, and there was “no evidence of malicious activity.”
Election officials said if a voter left their polling place before casting a ballot, they should return before 8 p.m. to vote.
