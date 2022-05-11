AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Mercy Housing held a dedication event for its newest affordable housing project in North Auburn, located within the Placer County Government Center.

Mercy North Auburn at Rock Creek is a 79-unit affordable housing project for families completed in partnership with Placer County and Mercy Housing, according to Placer County.

The county contributed three acres of county-owned property where the three-story apartment building and seven two-story townhomes will be located.

The county also received $4.5 million in state grants, along with housing vouchers.

“With financial support from California’s No Place Like Home Program, the Placer County Adult System of Care will provide referrals and case management for residents of 20 of the new homes,” Placer County said in a news release.

The project is aimed at serving families whose incomes are 30 to 60 percent of the area’s median income.

The project will also include a multipurpose building, parking areas and a common green space that will have outdoor play equipment.