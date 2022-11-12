CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has ten new judges, one for a court of appeal and nine for various county superior courts, including for courts in Northern California.

The appointments were announced Monday in a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

Newsom appointed Daniel Bromberg of Santa Clara County to the Sixth District Court of Appeal, which handles cases in the region south of the Bay Area, including the counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

Four Northern California counties received new judges as follows:

Sacramento County

Stephen Lau of Placer County was appointed to serve as a judge after working as General Counsel for the Sacramento County Employees Retirement System since 2019.

Lau had previously worked on counsel teams for a California department and in private practice.

San Joaquin County

Jonathan Fattarsi of San Joaquin County will be serving an interim appointment as a judge, allowing him to immediately assume the position that he was elected to begin in January of 2023.

Fattarsi has previously worked as a commissioner for the San Joaquin County Superior Court, as well as worked for the public defender’s office of the same county and in private practice.

Solano County

Amyra Cobb-Hampton of Alameda County has been appointed as a judge after recently spending more than a decade working in the Solano County Alternate Public Defender’s Office.

Before that, Cobb-Hampton worked in private practice and for the Alameda County Criminal Court.

Sonoma County

Oscar Pardo of Sonoma County has received an interim appointment to serve as a judge in the same county.

Pardo’s appointment allows him to immediately begin working in the position he was elected to begin in January of 2023.

Pardo worked in private practice before being appointed as a judge.

The counties of Alameda and Orange each had two judges appointed, and Los Angeles County had one judge appointed.