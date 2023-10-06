LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A close battle in Loomis, where the Oak Ridge Trojans paid a visit to the Del Oro Golden Eagles. Trojans head coach Casey Taylor paid a visit to his stomping grounds where he spent 15 seasons with the Golden Eagles.

Oak Ridge got off to a fast start to lead by 14, Del Oro rallied back to make the game even in the final minutes. Oak Ridge prevailed defeating Del Oro 42-35 extending their overall record to 6-1 overall, 1-1 in league. Del Oro falls to 5-1 overall, 1-1 in league.

Coach Taylor for Oak Ridge comes up big on his former field earning his 200th career win.