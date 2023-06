(KTXL) — A group of campers at Riverview Campground near Lake Camanche were shocked when an oak tree came crashing through their campsite, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire.

Initial reports said that a tree branch had fallen on the campers, but when firefighters arrived on scene they found that an oak tree had split in half and fallen.

Several young girls and a mother had varying degrees of injuries with the most serious being a broken arm.