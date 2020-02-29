Off-duty officials save man in cardiac arrest at Reno gym class

Fire Captain Brad Noble helped save a man’s life along with Detective Jessica Troup. (Photo courtesy Truckee Meadow Fire and Rescue)

RENO, Nev. (KTXL) — Washoe County Sheriff’s Detective Jessica Troup was taking a Wednesday gym class in Reno when a man suddenly experienced cardiac arrest, according to officials.

Troup immediately began administering CPR.

Capt. Brad Noble of Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue arrived moments later to help and continued to give aid while Troup used an automated external defibrillator.

The man was then able to gain a pulse with the help of both Troup and Noble.

“Undoubtedly, their efforts were important and critical to a life saved,” said Fire and Rescue Chief Charles Moore in a press release.

Sheriff Darin Balaam also said working with people such as Troup and Moore is a source of pride.

“It gives me great pride to work alongside such compassionate, caring, and capable people as Detective Troup and Captain Noble,” said Balaam.