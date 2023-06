SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – NASCAR driver and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson returns to his home track at Sonoma Raceway to gear up for a NASCAR filled weekend.

Larson discusses what it’s like being back home, growing up with NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, racing on a road course, his season thus far, getting his son Owen into racing, and how he uses a calm approach when preparing for each race.

Larson will be competing in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Sonoma.