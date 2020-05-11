Olivehurst man arrested for arson, attempted murder following domestic disturbance

Djay Joel, 42

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man following a domestic disturbance late Sunday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., someone reported a disturbance at a home on South Gledhill Avenue.

Djay Joel, 42, is suspected of setting fire to a bed a woman was laying on.

The victim was able to escape unharmed but the fire spread and destroyed the home, investigators said.

Cal Fire and the sheriff’s department are still processing the crime scene.

Joel has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson.