(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead after a house fire in Orangevale on Monday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

According to the agency, crews responded to a house fire on Greenback Lane around 11:30 p.m.

The fire department said the fire was isolated to a bedroom and the attic space above it.

According to the Sacramento Metro Fire District, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and search the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.