One dead, three injured in shooting at Gilroy councilmember’s home

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, the Gilroy Police Department announced.

Police have confirmed that the incident occurred at Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz’s home at around 12:55 a.m.

While the context surrounding the incident was not released by officials, police did say that one suspect fired a gun at the residence, killing one man at the scene and sending three others to the hospital. Two of those victims have life-threating injuries.

The roadway is closed on Las Animas Avenue and east of Murray Avenue.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.