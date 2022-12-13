(KTXL) — One person was killed and another received major injuries after their vehicle overturned and impacted a tree on Tuesday near the community of Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County, according to the California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office.

The CHP said that the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling along Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep Ranch Road when it left the road for an unknown reason, struck a fence, overturned and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kaili Garrett, 31, of Antioch, who was taken to Modesto Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The passenger, a 43-year-old man from Mokelumne Hill, was pronounced dead by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office after being transported to the Lodi Memorial Hospital.

CHP said that, due to the extensive damage to the vehicle, the two were trapped inside and had to be removed.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash, the CHP said.