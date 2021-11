SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died and four others were injured following a traffic collision in Downtown Sacramento Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The crash happened near 7th Street and L Street around 8:20 p.m. involving two vehicles.

Roads have been closed nearby and traffic will be impacted for ‘a few hours’ as officers investigate, police said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



SPD officers are on scene of a major injury collision in the area of 7th St and L St. Road closures are in effect and traffic is impacted. Please use alternate routes if possible. This thread will be updated when road closures are lifted. pic.twitter.com/nTqQxUM3ce — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 1, 2021

This story is developing.