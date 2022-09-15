NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power.
The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
by: Matthew Nobert
Posted:
Updated:
