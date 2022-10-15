Benicia, Calif. (KRON) – One House Bakery in Benicia has gone above and beyond to show love for the Star Wars franchise, first with a life-size bread sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, and now with their latest creation: a life-sized Han Solo, also known as “Pan Solo.”

Hanalee Pervan is co-owner and head baker of One House Bakery, a family-owned and operated bakery that opened almost four years ago by Pervan and her parents. Pan Solo was made as an entry to the Downtown Benicia annual Main Street Scarecrow Contest, a 14-day long event where local businesses showcase their handmade Halloween-themed creations and the public votes on their favorite.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pan Solo is a life-size recreation of Han Solo frozen in carbonite in “Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi.” Pervan tells KRON4 her mother’s love of Star Wars inspired the pair to create Pan Solo for this year’s entry and their 2020 Mandalorian and Baby Yoda entry.

Pan Solo is one of 28 creations entered in the contest this year. Pervan and her mother used wood to start, molding dough around the wood to create the masterpiece. The dough was then encased in “dead dough,” bread dough made without any yeast and a higher concentration of sugar that will keep the bread in its shape for a long time.

Courtesy of Hannalee Pervan/One House Bakery









The duo, pictured above, create life-sized sculptures for their entries in the competition every year since 2019. Once the sculptures, preserved in the dead dough, have begun to rot, the Pervans will compost the dough and try to save the wood for future use.

Voting for the scarecrow contest ends Sunday, October 23. The Pervans make Halloween bags with homemade candies, a gesture to their community that began. During Christmastime, Purvan’s mom specializes in chocolate figurines, another thing One House Bakery goers can look forward to.