(FOX40.COM) — A centuries-old tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which happens to be the largest celebration of its kind in Sacramento, is coming to downtown Sacramento.

The Latino Center of Art and Culture, located at 2700 Front St, is celebrating its annual “El Panteón de Sacramento” on its grounds, and those who attend can expect live music, dancing, and food all for free.

“Bathed in the light of the moon during evening hours and filled with drifting fragrances of copal and cempasuchil are the bright marigolds, which are considered the flowers of the dead,” a description of the event read on its website.

It continued, “El Panteón is not only a place of remembrance, but a joyous celebration of our loved ones.”

Additionally, the event will have free off-site parking at 2300 Front St, but event organizers strongly recommend carpooling or using a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft.